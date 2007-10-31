The Hill has the latest.

If freshly elected Rep. Paul Broun (R-Ga.) had any illusions about an easy reelection next year, they were quickly shattered earlier this month when third-quarter financial reports went public.

His primary opponent, state Rep. Barry Fleming (R), out-raised him by $220,000, sticking Broun with one of the biggest cash deficits among incumbents in Congress. It served as a wake-up call for the three-month congressman, who knows he can no longer simply focus on his official duties, as he would prefer.