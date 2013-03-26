â€˜Gay Marriageâ€™ and Religious Freedom Are Not Compatible
The kids these days on the right are full of a great libertarian notion that “hey, let’s just get the government out of marriage.” “Rock on,” say other libertarians. They then all smugly self-congratulate themselves, pat t...
The kids these days on the right are full of a great libertarian notion that “hey, let’s just get the government out of marriage.” “Rock on,” say other libertarians. They then all smugly self-congratulate themselves, pat themselves on the back, and move on to other issues. What they ignore is that the left will never take marriage out of the hands of the government. The | Read More »