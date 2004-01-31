The legislature is considering the issue.

Hundreds of gay and lesbian activists rallied at the state Capitol on Friday to fight what they call an attempt to legalize discrimination.

The issue is a proposed constitutional amendment that would ban same-sex marriage in the state. After meeting in the Capitol Rotunda, the activists fanned out to the doors of the Senate and House, sending notes asking their elected officials to come out and talk. For those who didn't comply, the protesters waited. I love this quote. It is so typical of the Democrats:

Sen. Mary Squires (D-Norcross), one of three legislators who attended the gathering, called the proposal political grandstanding.

"This is just the Republicans trying to hurt people so that they can use it as a political tool to hurt voters," said Squires, a candidate for U.S. Senate. The article does not mention whether or not people who support the bill rallied for it.