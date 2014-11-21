The Human Rights Campaign is a gay rights group in Washington heavily connected to the Obama Administration.

In the past, the group has labeled the Family Research Council a “hate group.” In fact, the day before a gay rights activist entered the Family Research Council’s offices to kill its employees, the Human Rights Campaign had labeled FRC a “hate group.”

The Human Rights Campaign recently targeted Catholic bishops because of their position on gay marriage.

Likewise, the Human Rights Campaign has targeted a host of individuals and organizations with which it has disagreements. The brochure from the Human Rights Campaign looks like it is offering up bounties on the targeted individuals.

Ironies now abound that the co-founder of the Human Rights Campaign, who is also a big Obama donor, has been arrested for sex crimes involving a 15 year old boy.

Someone should start a pool for when HRC starts pushing the barriers on age. After all, same love and all that.

The post Gay Rights and Sex Crimes: Ironies From the Human Rights Campaign Files appeared first on RedState.