Even casual viewers and fans of the zombie genre will be made to care. Apparently, it is a big deal that Daryl Dixon may or may not be gay.

For those who do not know, The Walking Dead is a show about zombies, among other things, and is filmed here in Georgia. Why we need to know someone’s sexual preference while they are trying to survive the Greater Senoia Metropolitan Area (insider joke) is beyond me.

It’s like the crappy Disney channel shows we no longer let our kids watch because the boys are typically cast to be girls with broader shoulders â€” the culture war will give us no rest. Even the zombies and those who run from them must now have sex lives and meet quotas of tolerance.

It’s just farcical.

You, zombie, you, even you will be made to care.

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