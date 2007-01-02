So John "Don't Actually *Use* The Military" Shalikashvili, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs, now that he is out of office, is having second thoughts on gays in military.

I now believe that if gay men and lesbians served openly in the United States military, they would not undermine the efficacy of the armed forces. Our military has been stretched thin by our deployments in the Middle East, and we must welcome the service of any American who is willing and able to do the job.

You know, that is more likely than not a false statement. Look at what happened when we started allowing women to have increased military roles. We lowered standards and, under Shalikashvili's own leadership, gave higher priorities to sensitivity training and equal protection claims than actually killing people.

Truth be told, though, I think if we sent a bunch of gay soldiers to Iraq and made it very public that Iraq terrorists would be subjected to American inflicted death by buggery, we'd win the damn thing in under a week. But we won't do that. Instead, we'll open the military up to harassment claims as some underperforming gay soliders start complaining about harassment and demand special treatment -- just like female soldiers have done.

To be clear, there are gay soldiers now performing very well and I applaud them. And there will continue to be. That's why "don't ask, don't tell" has worked so well. It necessitates both the gay and straight solider put the solider in front of the sexual preference. Were we to liberalize that, the American tendency to put identity politics above all other things would overcome and cripple our military as it has other militaries that Shalikashvili champions for their openmindedness.