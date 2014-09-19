Yesterday in the Wall Street Journal, Karl Rove sounded the alarm. Republicans are not doing as well as they should given the election dynamic. According to Rove, “Republican candidates and groups must step up if they are to substantially reduce that gap . . . . [R]educing the Democratic cash advantage will tip the needle in the GOP’s direction. That will only happen if Republicans open their wallets to candidates whom they may have never met, and, if they live in a battleground state, they clear their calendars to volunteer to identify and get out the vote.”

A few hours later, via the National Republican Senatorial Committee’s email list, Haley Barbour sent out a pitch for donations.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee can GDIAF, hell fire hopefully. Metaphorically speaking, of course.

The NRSC and its establishment hacks, consultants, and outside groups have spent the better part of year attacking the ethics of outside conservative groups, attacking conservative activists as racists and bigots, attacking vendors who dare help conservative groups and anti-establishment candidates, and doing everything they can to defend their status quo in an incumbent protection racket.

And now they find themselves short of funds in the general election. No kidding. Screw you all. I will not give you one damn penny.

I would vastly prefer a Republican majority to a Democratic majority, but I will laugh myself silly if the GOP loses because of guys like Pat Roberts. The Republican establishment has had such a vested interest in protecting their incumbents that they would rather lose and preserve incumbency than win with new faces.

I will help candidates. Heck, I gave money to Mitch McConnell. I even gave money to Thom Tillis. But I will not give one damn penny to the NRSC and I am gleeful that panic has set in there. And frankly, I absolutely and positively hope Jerry Moran spends the next few months incontinent worried about his own home state.

The NRSC made quite sure everyone knew they did not want conservatives in the primaries. Well now they can have the general to themselves too. GDIAF NRSC. Metaphorically speaking, of course.

Oh, and #RememberMississippi. You be sure to remember Mississippi, Haley.

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