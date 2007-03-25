Let's make no bones about, that's what's about to happen. The Georgia Legislature is about to enable female genitalia to go killing. My word choice may be offensive to some, but this law should really be offensive to those of you who actually hunt and care about such things.

I mean, you must be a female genital if you feel the need to put food out to attract deer and stand near by to kill it. You must be that certain body part if you aren't man enough to actually go out and hunt and feel the need to get straight to the killing -- either that or you are one lazy SOB.

I realize Rep. Maddox has some good talking points on allowing hunters killers to bait animals and gun them down, but let's skip all the Georgia Hunting and Fishing Federation inspired talking points and get straight to the nut of this bill:

If you favor this law, you favor arming female genitalia because real hunters hunt.