George McClellanâ€™s Ghost Must be Advising Congressional Conservatives
Forget John Boehner and Mitch McConnell. Conservatives in the House and Senate have been hit with the stupid stick. All I can think is that George McClellan’s ghost is whispering in their ear. The conservatives in Congress â€” forget Republican l..
Forget John Boehner and Mitch McConnell. Conservatives in the House and Senate have been hit with the stupid stick. All I can think is that George McClellan’s ghost is whispering in their ear. The conservatives in Congress â€” forget Republican leaders for a minute â€” want to make their stand not on the continuing resolution to keep the government going, but on the debt ceiling. | Read More »