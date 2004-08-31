I've been watching the convention and George P, the President's nephew is on. He comes across much slicker than he did four years ago. He comes across like a politician with all the moves down pat.

He strikes me as one of the guys I knew in law school who, because of the family he came from, he feels entitled to greatness.

I concede that I am probably judging too harshly. Four years ago he came across as very sincere.

Your thoughts? Please let me know if I'm wrong. He's always come across as a nice guy, but now a too politically slick.