According to the Defense Department Data Sheet, Robins Air Force Base will gain a net of 749 employees and contractors. The breakdown is as follows:

Lose 484-Military Lose 225-Civilian Gain 453-Military Gain 224-Civilian Add 781-Mission Contractor Net 749 new personnel

Moody, Dobbins, and the Marine Corps Logistics Center in Albany, all of which were expected to be closed, will gain personnel.

Fort Benning will have a net gain of 9,839.

Overall Georgia will lose 6,459 military jobs and 3,293 civilian jobs. They’ll be replaced with 15,136 new military jobs, 1,322 civilian jobs, and 717 mission contractors for a net gain of 7,423 military and civilian personnel.