Last week, a federal court panel in Atlanta struck down Georgia's state house and senate districts. The Democrats appealed and hoped that, by appealing, they could keep the current lines in place until the appeal was decided. Here's the second hammer falling:

A federal panel of judges dealt another blow Thursday to the state's Democrats, refusing to allow them to delay creation of new legislative districts.

Meanwhile Thursday, Georgia's House Democrats passed out of committee their response to the federal panel's Feb. 10 order to draw a new map that doesn't violate voting laws.

Hovering like a black cloud over their plan, however, was the panel's ruling Thursday: It would not allow a disputed voting map to be used in Georgia legislative elections this year, despite pleas from state officials who said there may not be time to put new districts in place.