The number to reach the Georgia House Public Information Office is listed here. The number is 1-800-282-5800. I was calling to ask when the legislature decided to start shafting voters by making them pay Lexis to see the Georgia Code.

Turns out the phone number is no longer operated by the House. It is instead an adult chat line. But, it was still on the House website today.

I was kind enough to call the Speaker's Office and let him know they probably ought to take that number down.

I did keep a screenshot, which you can see here.