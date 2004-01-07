The redistricting battle in Georgia is ongoing.

Georgia Republicans, already in control of the state Senate, will argue in federal court in Atlanta today that Democratic-drawn political districts are unconstitutional.

The GOP lawsuit contends that Democrats compromised the one-person, one-vote guarantee in the U.S. Constitution.

Meanwhile, the General Assembly, which convenes Monday, stands ready to resume its partisan fight over congressional and legislative redistricting, formerly a once-a-decade issue but now an annual fight as the party in power tries to increase its numbers.

Charles Bullock, a University of Georgia political scientist, predicted Republicans would win the portion on congressional districts.

"We may have some different-looking congressional districts . . . this fall," Bullock said, although "the legislative districts are less likely to change because there's no [court] precedent." The question that hovers over the case is what will happen if the Republicans don't win.

The Democrats passed a plan with State Senate districts that were deemed in violation of the Voting Rights Act. The case went to the Supreme Court. In the meantime, the State Senate districts were redrawn for the 2002 elections. But, then the Supreme Court upheld the old lines and remanded the case.

Separately, the Republicans launched a suit against the state legislative lines and Congressional lines (the subject of the AJC article). The court will probably rule that the state legislative lines are alright.

So the question then is, will the state go back to the original State Senate lines or continue to use the substituted lines that were passed while the original lines were before the Supreme Court (confusing, no?).

The gossip is that the lines would go back to the original lines, which would favor the Democrats. But, because there are a number of State Senators who would be affected, both Dems and Reps, a number of them want to alter those lines.

But, the Lt. Gov. wants to get back in power. Right now he is relegated to an insignificant role. He wants the old lines unaltered. So, there will probably be an internal Democrat battle of what to do.

My guess is that we will go back to the original lines. It will be fun to watch, but would suck if the Republicans lost control of the State Senate, which they might do even using the substituted lines.