So, K-Lo says Nich Schulz of Tech Central Station fame, or is it imfamy, has a new blog on technology and sports, which by the way has been duly added to the blog roll. Well, Nick and I have exchanged occassional emails. At one point I made the comment that his TCS picture made him look like a younger, hipper, thinner Tucker Carlson. The picture was:

Much to my surprise, when I clicked on his new blog, it would appear fatherhood has turned him into the wild man of the forest.

Great God! Get that man a razor. He's in danger of passing for a Marvin The Martian a/k/a Dennish Kucinich voter. Surely diapers aren't so expensive that he's had to forego a razor and haircut.