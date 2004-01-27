I've been at Bible Study. It's distressing that the people would want to get together on Tuesday nights during an election year. That should be a sin.

Okay, so Kerry won and Dean is in second -- though not by the close margin I and many others predicted.

Edwards wants to end the divided nation, though he is in 4th (very close to Clark though).

I thought it was crass of Wesley Clark to get on stage and start speaking at the same time Kerry started. I bet Lehane thought he'd be able to take the spotlight off Kerry by claiming victory for being in third place.

Dean has yet to speak.