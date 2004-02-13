The plot thickens:

PRESIDENTIAL hopeful John Kerry was branded a "sleazeball" last night by the parents of a young woman he allegedly tried to woo.

Alex Polier, 24, was named as the woman at the centre of a scandal that threatens to damage Democrat KerryÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s bid for the White House.

Her mother Donna claims Kerry, 60 -- dubbed the new JFK -- once chased Alex to be on his campaign team and was "after her."

There is no evidence the pair had an affair, but her father Terry, 56, said: "I think he's a sleazeball. I did kind of wonder if my daughter didn't get that kind of feeling herself.

"He's not the sort of guy I would choose to be with my daughter."