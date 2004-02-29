According to Drudge, John Kerry doesn't know if God is really with us:

Democrat frontrunner John Kerry is not sure God is on America's side in the war terrorism. Kerry made the startling comments during Sunday's Democrat presidential debate in New York City.

Elizabeth Bumiller of the NEW YORK TIMES asked Kerry: "President Bush has said that freedom and fear have always been at war, and God is not neutral between them. He's made quite clear in his speeches that he feels God is on America's side.

"Is God on America's side?"

KERRY: Well, God will -- look, I think -- I believe in God, but I don't believe, the way President Bush does, in invoking it all the time in that way. I think it is -- we pray that God is on our side, and we pray hard. And God has been on our side through most of our existence. While I think God stays out of lot of disputes we try to put him in, I agree with Bush that between good and evil God is not neutral.

The problem with the Democrats is that they want to see the world more complex than it mostly is and they accuse Republicans of looking at the world too simply.

By doing so, Democrats fail to see some things clear. They do not see the evil that exists -- and evil does exist.

The failure to recognize the obvious will keep the Democrats failing.