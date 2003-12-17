Here is an interview with John Rhys-Davies of Indiana Jones fame and who stars as Gimli in Lord of the Rings.

There is a change happening in the very complexion of Western Civilization in Europe that we should think about, at least, and argue about," he said. "If it just means the replacement of one genetic stock with another genetic stock, that doesn't matter too much. But if it involves the replacement of Western Civilization with a different civilization with different cultural values, then it is something we really ought to discuss."

Recognizing the sheer politically incorrect nature of his commentary, he summed it up by saying, "I am for dead white male culture" -- utilizing a derogatory catchphrase used on college campuses to describe Western Culture.