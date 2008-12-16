A great many of you have either emailed or posted comments in the "Gunnar" thread saying you wanted to make a gift to a charity in honor of Gunnar's birth.

Whether you want to for that or you are just feeling charitable, I have a suggestion.

As you know, Sarah Palin's church was torched. It looks to be arson, though they aren't sure yet. The damage is in excess of $1 million. I'm sure they have insurance, but I'm sure they also need the help.

Whether you want to make a gift for Gunnar or for any other reason, consider sending a check to Wasilla Bible Church.

Wasilla Bible Church 1651 W Nicola Ave. Wasilla, AK 99654

Share the Christmas spirit and contribute to rebuilding the church.