ABC News' much championed Note, of which I am a huge fan, now has a rapidly updated section of news available here. Right now, they are featuring this quote from Kerry to Neil Cavuto:

"I can't tell you precisely what I've done. But I can tell you I don't think I deserve it."

Well, give the damn thing back.

See, Kerry is a millionaire Senator who doesn't even show up to work. He doesn't need the money. But, Joe Small Businessman who pays a bunch of taxes needs the money to keep his small business operating.

Of course Kerry could care less about the small businessman. Kerry is only concerned about the workers, who he doesn't realize only work because Joe Small Businessman provides jobs by using his tax refund and rebate to reinvest in his business.