The Washington Post has this write up on John Eaves, the soon to be former Democratic nominee for Governor of Mississippi. He's taken to talking about Jesus everywhere he goes.

I am a Democrat because I am a Christian," he tells voters.

He then draws a contrast to the way he construes the Bible's message and what he sees as the judgmental aspects of some religious conservatism.

"My Jesus offers love, hope, peace and forgiveness," he said. But, naturally, he gives away the game later in the article.

As governor, he assures them, he would be tolerant of the views of other faiths. "Everyone searches for the truth," he said. "They ask, 'Why am I here? What is my purpose?' I find my truth in the message of Jesus. But I believe we are all united in the search for truth."

Either Christ is the way, or Christ is not the way. To presuppose that there might be other "truths" out there is a patently false belief according to the same Christ this dude claims to believe in.

And let's go to the current lefty canard spouted off by Mr. Eaves that he's a Democrat because he's a Christian. We should note that, as Mike Huckabee corrected said, God is not spelled G-O-P and it is not spelled D-N-C either.

But I have a hard time believing the media/Democrat bumpersticker slogan of the year â€” "Christian = Democrat," when the whole of the party leadership and grassroots structure has spent decades throwing stones at Republicans for embracing sinners while the Democrats have chosen instead to just embrace the sin.

Christ gives no way out -- one must either accept him exclusively as the only way to truth or not. And if one does, one must not hedge, hem, or haw. Mr. Eaves, using his shtick to out Christian Haley Barbour may have earned himself some press in the Washington Post, but it will not earn him the Governor's Mansion. The people of Mississippi are smarter than that.Christ