Glenn Beck = Winner.

For weeks Beck has been highlighting the antics of Van Jones, noted self-avowed Communist, race baiter, and nut.

At the same time, Van Jones's group "Color of Change" has been leading a boycott of Beck trying to shut him down. The boycotters have gotten so desperate they are making stuff up â€” claiming companies are boycotting Beck who are not.

Well, today Van Jones, as predicted, throws in the towel after the Sunday shows with a holiday before us tomorrow so it gets as little attention as possible.

The left has been online demanding solidarity for Jones in the face of the right's fight against Jones. Instead, Jones met the wheels of the bus.

Glenn Beck is still on the air, more popular than ever. Van Jones is toast.

Say it with me now: Glenn Beck. Winner.