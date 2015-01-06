The reason people are so deeply cynical about politics is because they rally around candidates who say bold things only to see those candidates immediately cave once secured in their position.

Behold Glenn Grothman, a Congressman from Wisconsin.

â€œI would have no problem looking for an alternative to Speaker Boehner,â€ Grothman said in a candidate debate Aug. 1. â€œI have no problem standing up to Republican leadership.â€

He now says he will vote for Rep. John Boehner (R-OH)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. John Boehner

House Republican Average

See Full ScorecardN/A. There will be no standing up by Glenn Grothman. Elections have a way of voluntarily and willingly neutering congressmen.

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