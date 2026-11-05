Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Ran's avatar
Ran
1h

A lot to consider. Two thoughts:

"It's the economy, stupid". James Carvell 1992

Our sitting Governor did not hold on because of Trump's attacks. Our sitting Governor 'won' because he was a heck of a Governor.

Have a great day..

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BudaTom's avatar
BudaTom
1hEdited

"A cloud of gloom hangs over the future. May God save the country; for it is evident the people will not."

– Millard Fillmore

In a letter to Henry Clay, Nov. 11, 1844

(Thanks to Michael Sullivan and the Texas Minute)

I supported DeSantis in 2024 and think he has done an outstanding job leading in Florida. Going to be a tough uphill fight, but not the first or last one our Republic has faced.

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