If you missed this reader diary, you probably missed this column in the New York Times on global warming.

I'm a big believer in global warming. We know the sun has gotten hotter, so it makes sense to me that some of that heat would make it to the earth. Of course, I think the crap Al Gore peddles about anthropomorphic global warming is just, well, crap.

Whether you agree or disagree, I don't much care, but John Tierney makes a few points worth considering as we head into a new year of "Blame the Humans."

A year ago, British meteorologists made headlines predicting that the buildup of greenhouse gases would help make 2007 the hottest year on record. At yearâ€™s end, even though the British scientists reported the global temperature average was not a new record â€” it was actually lower than any year since 2001 â€” the BBC confidently proclaimed, â€œ2007 Data Confirms Warming Trend.â€

When the Arctic sea ice last year hit the lowest level ever recorded by satellites, it was big news and heralded as a sign that the whole planet was warming. When the Antarctic sea ice last year reached the highest level ever recorded by satellites, it was pretty much ignored. A large part of Antarctica has been cooling recently, but most coverage of that continent has focused on one small part that has warmed.

When Hurricane Katrina flooded New Orleans in 2005, it was supposed to be a harbinger of the stormier world predicted by some climate modelers. When the next two hurricane seasons were fairly calm â€” by some measures, last season in the Northern Hemisphere was the calmest in three decades â€” the availability entrepreneurs changed the subject. Droughts in California and Australia became the new harbingers of climate change (never mind that a warmer planet is projected to have more, not less, precipitation over all).The environmental wackos have, with the help of the drive by media, begun to compare a lot of us to holocaust deniers. They have decided to ignore the message and just attack the messengers.

While I'm freezing my patookie off today, I'll take comfort that this will be another year when they fail to advance their anti-capitalist agenda.