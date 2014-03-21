Go Therefore for 03/21/2014
As the Northern Hemisphere begins its slow tilt toward the sun, American Protestants will start giving their churches money to send their children away. These spring break and summer excursions will most often be to tropical places or a few remaining...
As the Northern Hemisphere begins its slow tilt toward the sun, American Protestants will start giving their churches money to send their children away. These spring break and summer excursions will most often be to tropical places or a few remaining snowy places for skiing.
The teenagers can work on their tans on the beach in Central America while sharing the gospel and hammering nails ...
Updated: Fri Mar 21, 2014