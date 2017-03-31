As the Northern Hemisphere begins its slow tilt toward the sun, American Protestants will start giving their churches money to send their children away. These spring break and summer excursions will most often be to tropical places or a few remaining snowy places for skiing.

The teenagers can work on their tans on the beach in Central America while sharing the gospel and hammering nails. Somewhere, however, in their own hometown, there are people or families starving, unable to read, struggling to make ends meet or who just need to hear the encouraging words of their Savior.

Christ gave the Great Commission in Matthew: 28, in which he instructed his disciples to "go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you." In the last 100 years in the United States, many evangelical churches have grown in wealth and membership, and felt such a need to keep kids entertained, that the churches have turned mission trips into spring break and summer extravaganzas.

Updated: Fri Mar 31, 2017