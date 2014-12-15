Democrats who spent a number of years being advised of what the CIA was doing to extract information from enemy terrorists released a report claiming we were torturing bad guys. Further, they claimed that we were gaining no valuable information from that torture.

Individuals in the intelligence community have pointed out, mostly to deaf ears in the press, that (1) these same Democrats were well briefed for years; (2) there were no objections at the time; (3) we did, in fact, learn useful intelligence that kept us safe; and (4) none of the intelligence officers who were involved in the interrogations of the bad guys were interviewed by the Democrats.

The very same people embracing the Democrats’ report as some fountain of wisdom and salve to wash sins away were only two weeks ago claiming there’s a “rape culture” on American college campuses and anyone who dismissed Sabrina Rubin Erdely’s Rolling Stone article was siding with rapists.

Lest we forget, on September 11, 2001, a number of Muslim terrorists hijacked American airliners and flew them into the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and would have hit another building had passengers on United 93 not fought back. Subsequent terrorists tried to blow up other airliners and killed more people abroad.

It is a fact that enhanced interrogation, not torture, yielded useful information that helped the American military stop other Americans getting killed. Democrats have the luxury of peddling this report because they are all alive and our intelligence community successfully extracted information from bad men to avert further catastrophe.

What’s more, the media and left are now exposed as moralist preeners. They are vastly more concerned with a “narrative” that portrays the interrogations as torture and ignores the effectiveness of the same than they are the basic facts.

That leads us to Dick Cheney. He is one of the few men publicly pushing back against the Democrats. Cheney knows both what we did and how effective it was. He is willing to be unpopular to defend what must be defended.

Because of Dick Cheney, George W. Bush, and many nameless men and women, the Democrats and their friends in the media get to morally preen because they are alive and might not be had Dick Cheney, George W. Bush and these nameless men and women not done what needed doing.

This whole episode is only possible because the very things the Democrats are attacking prevented other domestic and international terrorists attacks. Had there been more attacks, these same moral preeners would be looking for scalps of people who, the media and Democrats would have insisted, should have done more.

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