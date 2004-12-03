According to the Washington Times, Rachel Buchman, a public radio reporter in Philidelphia quit her job after leaving a hateful message on the voicemail of a conservative lobbying group.

Buchman, after getting an email from laptoplobbyist.com opposing gay marriage, called the website and lefft a voicemail saying

"I wanted to tell you that you're evil, horrible people," she said in her voice mail. "You're awful people. You represent horrible ideas. God hates you, and he wants to kill your children. You should all burn in hell. Bye."

But, there is no liberal bias in the media. Ms. Buchman, who appears to also do freelance work for CBS, resigned from her NPR job and will no doubt get hired by the New York Times for talking truth to power.