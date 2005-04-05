Katherine Mangu-Ward has a profile of

God's Democrat, better known as lefty "evangelical" Jim Wallis.

Wallis, you'll recall, is the peacenik who is trying to get Democrats to talk religion. While he is supportive of the two parent family and is pro-life, Wallis is also an anti-war agitator who disagrees with American foreign policy, including the invasion of Afghanistan. Wallis is, frankly, mildly dangerous. He attempts to subvert the Bible into a socio-economic policy. Where the right makes the Bible out to be a moral code to live by, Wallis and his brethren on the left make it out to be a social code whereby we are suppose to use government to support the poor through socialist policies. I think I will stick with the Bible as a moral code.