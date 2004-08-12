This is a very interesting time for me. I made a decision last year that I really didn't care for much of the law practice I was engaging in and actively began building an election law career, heavy on the political consulting.

In the past week I have been deluged by people wanting me to represent them in election challenges. Most have no merit. Today, two really good ones have come in. A third one was just referred by a state senator.

In addition, I have two candidates I'm consulting for in state races and the Republican candidate running for county chairman called to seek my help after the Democrat I was working with lost in the runoff.

Work is starting to be fun again.