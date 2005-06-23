This is a real coup for Mercer University, my alma mater, and Macon, GA.

Roger Tutterow, one of the area's most quoted authorities on the Georgia economy, will leave Kennesaw State University next month to become dean of the business school at Mercer University in Macon.

Tutterow is now chairman of the economics department at Kennesaw's Coles College of Business and director of the Kennesaw Econometric Center. The center produces periodic surveys on state consumers and companies, while Tutterow offers analysis.