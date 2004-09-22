Well, I have to tell you, I laughed my butt off at the new Bush ad featuring Kerry wind sailing. See it here.

It has been a very busy and productive day -- those are the best kind. Like any job, the practice of law comes in peaks and valleys. Sometimes the work flows steady, sometimes it floods, and sometimes it is a trickle. Today there was a flood. I like them because I have to do several things at once, balance them, and prioritize them. All the skills you learn in law school come into play.

I've worked on a huge transaction today, planned a campaign for a local race, lined of mail and media vendors, redrafted a will, handled a discrimination complaint for a client, handled an unemployment benefits matter, created a trust, began the process of getting a client 501(c)(3) status, and then had a couple of beers with a political consultant I've been wanting to meet. Oh, then I had to go back to work.

I've gotten busy enough that I've had to start getting up in the morning and clearing out the overnight emails and answering clients before I even head to the office. I actually would rather be that busy than not.

I'm exhausted. Good night.