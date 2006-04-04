This is a good sign.

Japan's Aozora Bank Ltd. is planning to do something once unheard of in the business world: switch nearly all of its 2,300 desktop personal computers to Apple Computer Inc.'s Macintosh computers.

Most companies use PCs that run on some version of Microsoft Corp.'s Windows operating system. But in a multi-year effort to replace its outdated mishmash of computers -- most running older versions of Windows -- Aozora is forsaking the standard PC. And with frustrations on the Vista front, if more companies are forced to make a decision on hardware upgrades, I bet more will.