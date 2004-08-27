If only the Tate Gallery had as much sense as its janitor. See here:

A cleaner at the Tate gallery threw out a modern art exhibit because she thought it was rubbish.

She thought the piece, cardboard and paper and wrapped in a see-through binliner, was a sack of litter, reports The Sun.

She had no idea it was all part of an installation by German artist Gustav Metzgerand displayed on the floor at London's Tate Britain.

Metzger's work, First Public Demonstration Of Autodestructive Art, stood proudly in the gallery's Art And The Sixties display. Perhaps she needs to be a judge for the Turner prize.