Good Morning
I’m not at work today. I am taking a break after a few crazy weeks. But I wanted to call your attention to this, which I think is an important and necessary read.
Also, across all generations, roughly 80% of each generation believes in an afterlife. I’d just admonish my online theobro friends that eternity is forever, God is sovereign, and maybe you should spend a bit less time wielding theology as a cudgel for your political fights and focus on making sure people get to Heaven.
The fight for the soul of the person is actually more important that the fight for the soul of the nation and, frankly, if you win the soul of the person, you’ll do a lot more to win the soul of the nation than fighting political fights.
Don’t fight the left. Fight the spirit of the age. Those are not the same things, actually. The important fight involves more prayer and less social media.
See you guys on Monday.
James 4: 2-3
You desire but do not have, so you kill. You covet but you cannot get what you want, so you quarrel and fight. You do not have because you do not ask God.
When you ask, you do not receive, because you ask with wrong motives, that you may spend what you get on your pleasures.
Your problems are not the most important thing, your sins are; they are the root of your problems.
Amen to this. As David Jeremiah says about his new book on Heaven, “ I am not trying teach you more about Heaven, I am trying to get as many there as possible”