I’m not at work today. I am taking a break after a few crazy weeks. But I wanted to call your attention to this, which I think is an important and necessary read.

Also, across all generations, roughly 80% of each generation believes in an afterlife. I’d just admonish my online theobro friends that eternity is forever, God is sovereign, and maybe you should spend a bit less time wielding theology as a cudgel for your political fights and focus on making sure people get to Heaven.

The fight for the soul of the person is actually more important that the fight for the soul of the nation and, frankly, if you win the soul of the person, you’ll do a lot more to win the soul of the nation than fighting political fights.

Don’t fight the left. Fight the spirit of the age. Those are not the same things, actually. The important fight involves more prayer and less social media.

See you guys on Monday.