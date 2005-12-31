Whenever the Canadian left has gotten into electoral trouble, they start beating their chests with anti-American sentiment, trying to remind Canadians that the United States is, well, not very nice.

The Washington Post has taken up the challenge with Raiding the Icebox, a report on the American war plan to invade Canada. Of course, the plan was formulated in the 1930's as part of a larger war with Great Britain. It was declassified in the 1970's. But it exists.

The article reads humorously, but given the Canadian left's penchant for crying about the war plan every decade or so when they are on the verge of losing control, makes me wonder if the timing isn't a bit more than coincidental, given recent poll numbers of the ruling coalition in Canada.

No doubt the French portions would surrender quickly.

The one thing that hasn't changed over time is that the military took note in it's 1930's report that it would have to deal with "a small number of professional pacifists and communists." Heh. At least Ramsey Clark is in Baghdad at the moment.