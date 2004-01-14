The Wall Street Journal wonders about Wesley Clark. They ask a good question:

Mr. Clark recently told the Manchester Union Leader that he opposed any restriction on abortion right up to the last day of a pregnancy. This puts him well to the left of Mr. Clinton, but above all it reveals a candidate who simply hasn't thought about very much. And as impressive as the former general's military rÃ©sumÃ© is, one question is why so many of his Army peers mistrusted him. Don't Democrats want to know what they're buying?