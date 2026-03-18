Some people on the right are taking the line that, given Joe Kent’s service in the United States military, we should be respectful of his disagreement with President Trump’s fight in Iran.

I am not one of them. CAIR, the American branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, is cheering on Joe Kent’s decision to resign. Think about that.

God bless him for his service. But he came home to the United States and turned into a white nationalist sympathetic grifter who surrounded himself with racist dregs of society, spouted conspiracy theories, sabotaged a Republican held seat in the Pacific Northwest, and somehow did the syncophantic tap dance to get Trump’s attention for appointment, only to crash out to cash out with anti-Israel nonsense and a rush to Tucker Carlson’s podcast and an Epstein Advisor Steve Bannon created Catholic group in DC that was designed to undermine the Pope. He’ll be there with fellow antisemites Candace Owens and that Carrie Porn Star Chick who hates the Jews. Oh, before publishing, I just saw he’s going to join Candace Owens on her podcast, too.

Joe Kent was a terrible pick, is an awful person, and is now wrapping himself around hatred of Israel and other terrible picks. He was a Democrat turned libertarian turned Democrat Bernie Sanders supporter who fit the box some of the isolations around Trump wanted, and now those same isolations are trying to undermine the President’s mission internally. Kent will now do it from the outside.

Notably, one source in the White House said there is no truth to the rumor that the President wanted Tulsi Gabbard to fire Kent, but a more senior White House source says it is very much true because Kent was a leaker who had to be shut out of discussions about Iran, among other things, and he was not trusted.

It is a tragedy that he lost his first wife to an ISIS attack in the Syrian Civil War, which he is just now blaming on Israel. He got remarried to a woman who works for a former Hezbollah and Russia Today mouthpiece whose publication is long suspected of ties to the Kremlin. The publication is anti-Israel and pro-Iran. Putin apologist Alexander Dugin, with ties to Epstein advisor Steve Bannon, is now playing up Joe Kent’s departure.

Let’s just review the record, shall we?

“October 7th b/c happened Biden/Harris gave Iran access to over 100 billion.” Source.

“I personally think we should have crushed their ballistic & nuke capes, but Trump has a plan, he has definitely earned the confidence of any clear eyed observer.” Source.

“@realdonaldtrump We should not sit and wait for the next attack, wipe Iran’s ballstic capability out and get our troops out of Iraq - they are only targets now. No US WIA/KIA is a tribute to the professionalism of our military and intel professionals, not Iranian restraint.” Source.

“Iran’s goal in orchestrating 7 Oct was to break up the Abraham accords because the historic alliance isolated Iran’s terror regime. Trump used a balance of diplomacy, economic pressure & targeted strikes to contain Iran. The embodiment of peace through strength. Israel’s dismantling of Hezbollah would have been much more challenging, if not impossible, had Trump not taken out Iran’s terror mastermind Qasim Solemani.” Source.

“I am intimately familiar with the help that Israel has provided the United States. During my military service in the Middle East, my fellow soldiers and I often relied on intelligence provided by the IDF and their intelligence agencies to help us accomplish our mission and keep us alive. The United States and Israel share common enemies in the Middle East, from terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah to the totalitarian government of Iran. One of the best things that President Trump did for the security of the United States and of Israel was terminating President Obama’s Iran Deal. I support working with Israel to apply maximum pressure against Iran’s government and its proxies, Hamas and Hezbollah, and to prevent Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon.” Source.

“I am saddened and angered by the violent attacks against our ally Israel. Hamas’ unprecedented violence was made possible by the Biden Administration providing the number one state sponsor of terror $6 billion and sending over $300 million of our tax dollars to assist terrorists in Gaza. Biden has consistently enabled Iran and its proxies to indiscriminately attack Israeli civilians. Marie Perez did not condemn Rep. Pramila Jayapal when she labeled Israel a “racist state,” and she refused to remove the antisemitic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. When I get to Congress, I will not authorize one cent of financial aid to Iran or Hamas and I will make sure Israel gets the weaponry they need to keep themselves secure.” Source.

“Iran has been after Trump since January of 2020 after he ordered the targeted killing of the terrorist Qasem Soleimani. This isn’t a new threat. The secret service consistently failing to secure Trump is new.” Source.

“I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.” Source.

What’s remarkable is that Donald Trump has spent decades calling for the destruction of Iran and is finally doing something about it. Until yesterday, Kent was committed to the destruction of Iran and the support of Israel. Now he’s off to the podcasts in the Epstein Advisor Steve Bannon-Russia-sphere to criticize the President and blame Israel.

Oh, hey, here’s Joe Kent three months before the 2024 election with Shawn Ryan.

Is Tulsi Gabbard Running a Coup Effort?

Follow along here, please.

Gabbard, like Kent, has been marginalized in the White House. She was shut out of Venezuela conversations and much of the Iran conversation. A senior White House source says Gabbard had been told to fire Kent and did not do so.

Yesterday, Kent went out guns blazing just in time for some rare public intelligence hearings that will see the intelligence community gather.

Tulsi Gabbard’s statement after Joe Kent’s departure put distance between herself and the President’s strategy in Iran.

Donald Trump was overwhelmingly elected by the American people to be our President and Commander in Chief. As our Commander in Chief, he is responsible for determining what is and is not an imminent threat, and whether or not to take action he deems necessary to protect the safety and security of our troops, the American people and our country.



The Office of the Director of National Intelligence is responsible for helping coordinate and integrate all intelligence to provide the President and Commander in Chief with the best information available to inform his decisions.



After carefully reviewing all the information before him, President Trump concluded that the terrorist Islamist regime in Iran posed an imminent threat and he took action based on that conclusion.

Notice, carefully, the phrasing. “He is responsible,” “he deems necessary,” “President Trump concluded,” etc, etc.

This may be the first time in her political career that Gabbard did not try to take credit. There is literally not an “I” or “me” in the whole statement. Everything puts the burden and responsibility on the President. The naive, the foolish, and the unfamiliar will want to be charitable here. But when a career politician releases a statement like that that takes no credit, shares no responsibility, and wants no applause, it is a signal of opposition to the effort and a signal to Gabbard’s supporters that she is not on board with the operation from which she has been marginalized. Perhaps she’ll go all Joe Kent in her congressional testimony and try to go out in even more spectacular fashion.

On April 21, 2025, Tucker Carlson referred to fired SecDef Chief of Staff Dan Caldwell as “one of the strongest voices at the Pentagon opposing war with Iran. Then he was falsely accused of leaking classified documents and fired.”

Tulsi Gabbard put Caldwell on the payroll two days ago. Kent walked out yesterday, instead of being fired as the President wanted. And today, Kent will go on Tucker Carlson’s show as Gabbard goes to testify before Congress.