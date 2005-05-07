Senator Tommie Williams has been elected Senate Majority Leader. I've only met him once, but of those candidates I've helped, all think highly of him.

Republicans in the Georgia Senate elected Sen. Tommie Williams of Lyons to be their new majority leader Friday during the state GOP convention.

Williams had no opposition and won unanimous approval by the chamber's GOP caucus for the No. 2 Senate leadership position. Sources tell me that a few small groups in the Senate GOP Caucus tried to find an opponent to Senator Williams, but were unsuccessful. That's a good sign