Matthews has asked some of the most worthless questions of any debate moderator ever -- including the "should Bill Clinton be back in the White House?" WTF type of question is that to ask at a GOP debate? What the hell?

Please notice that the Democrats ran and hid from Fox News and the GOP has graciously subjected itself to a moderator who was grew up in politics as a partisan Democratic political hack and a network that airs Keith Olberman.

Oh, and now we get to watch Keith and Chris provide their commentary about how worthless the GOP is.