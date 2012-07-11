That’s right, one of the most effective surrogates on the campaign trail in the primary for Rick Perry and now in the general for Mitt Romney, Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal will be at the RedState Gathering.

Governor Jindal is in the news these days for opting not to expand Louisiana’s medicaid program for Obamacare. He’s also in the news as speculation grows over who Mitt Romney will pick for a running mate.

Time is running out to register for the RedState Gathering. More so, there is only about a week left to get a discount on the hotel rooms.

The RedState Gathering will be in Jacksonville, FL from August 2nd to August 5th. Go to www.redstategathering.com for more information and to register.