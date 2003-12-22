John Fund looks at the fate of partisan gerrymandering and Republican control of Congress in a well written article at OpinionJournal.com. He also asks a crucial question:

For those who voted for the Contract With America to hand control of Congress to Republicans, the more important question is simply, will the GOP leadership remember it's limited government principles if it doesn't have to worry about losing control of the House? Unfortunately, the answer may already be in. This year Republicans in Congress have passed the largest expansion in federal entitlements in four decades and have presided over record increases in domestic spending. But for Rep. Mike Pence of Indiana, "It's up in the air." Mr. Pence led the revolt among conservative House Republicans against the prescription drug bill this month and says now: "Sometimes I think my colleagues want to stand up for what's right, and sometimes I think the pressures for higher spending are too great."