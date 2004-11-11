This is cool.

In a small ops center inside a tent, a dozen Marines peered at two 26-inch flat-panel displays. On the screens, the black edges of the hospital roof stood out in sharp contrast to the white thistle clumps of palm trees in the courtyard below. A line of white ghosts snaked around the trees and flowed onto the roof.

"Those guys are wearing packs. They're friendlies," Lt. Col. John Neumann, the mission commander, said. "It's the 36th Iraqi commandos."

"Concur," said Lt. J.P. Parchman, the watch officer. "The movement's too disciplined to be muj." Read the whole thing. It's quite good.