Greatest Email EVER
Got this email this evening. It is my favorite email I have ever gotten. But this guy clearly does not speak Southern. Dear Erick, Love what you say…got a problem with your pronunciation. Tinder Tender Two different words, but you would pronounce them t
Got this email this evening. It is my favorite email I have ever gotten. But this guy clearly does not speak Southern.
Dear Erick,
Love what you say…got a problem with your pronunciation.
Tinder
Tender
Two different words, but you would pronounce them the same.
Many words that have an “e” you pronounce as an “i”:
Dimocrat
Sinator
Tind
Consinsus
Git
Depind
Intint
Agin
Avingers
Remimber
Surrinder
Presidintial
Listiners
Whin
Sind
Condimned
Ind
Evint
Represintatives
Practice saying “eh” instead of “ihh” especially in d”eh” mocrat and s”eh”nator.
Thanks for helping out Rush while he’s gone, but I will not turn on the radio with you as guest host until these “trinds” are corrected.
Sincerely,
Bryan
Sent from my iPad
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