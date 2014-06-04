Got this email this evening. It is my favorite email I have ever gotten. But this guy clearly does not speak Southern.

Dear Erick,

Love what you say…got a problem with your pronunciation.

Tinder

Tender

Two different words, but you would pronounce them the same.

Many words that have an “e” you pronounce as an “i”:

Dimocrat

Sinator

Tind

Consinsus

Git

Depind

Intint

Agin

Avingers

Remimber

Surrinder

Presidintial

Listiners

Whin

Sind

Condimned

Ind

Evint

Represintatives

Practice saying “eh” instead of “ihh” especially in d”eh” mocrat and s”eh”nator.

Thanks for helping out Rush while he’s gone, but I will not turn on the radio with you as guest host until these “trinds” are corrected.

Sincerely,

Bryan

Sent from my iPad