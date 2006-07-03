Christy and I left Illinois this morning and have stopped in Grenada, MS for the night. It was a long drive. We stopped off to see my sister in Tennessee on the way down. This is also my first real day on the new job -- despite the fact that I spent it in the car. I have email constantly and have been working since we got to the hotel.

Evelyn has not gotten down the wave. She says "Da Da." When I look up, she grins real big and waves at me. She does it for Christy too. I well up every time I think about how blessed we are.

That's a picture from the family reunion. Evelyn loves swinging. She laughed and laughed and laughed. Oh, and like with airplanes and airports, she's a real trooper in the car. We have a great child.