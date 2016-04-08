One of the things candidates for president sometimes find is that, as they gather strength, their campaign nature changes. Gone are the friendly faces a candidate is long accustomed to. Those who know the candidate's routines get shuffled out. The general election pivot brings on more professional types and more mercenaries who are in it to win, not in it for the candidate.

We are reaching that point with Donald Trump. I suspect it will not be pretty. Like the scorpion stinging the frog, sending both to their death, we know Donald Trump's nature already. He is not going to be manhandled by professional campaign operatives. The warning signs are already there.

To begin with, Trump has surrounded himself with yes men. He relies on his own advice and that of his family. He brought in a campaign manager who is a yes man who gives Trump free rein and little discipline.

Updated: Fri Apr 08, 2016