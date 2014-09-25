Grownups, War, and More
So I’ve been asked to start doing this and so I will. I have a radio show, you know. Here’s last night’s episode broadcast on the most listened to talk station in the nation, WSB out of Atlanta. Get Erick’s Daily Radio Show Notes * indicates requi
So I’ve been asked to start doing this and so I will. I have a radio show, you know. Here’s last night’s episode broadcast on the most listened to talk station in the nation, WSB out of Atlanta.
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