Gun Advocate Alan Gottlieb Supports Toomey-Manchin Based on Bad Information [updated]
A prominent gun rights activist and board member of the American Conservative Union said this weekend he supports the Manchin-Toomey compromise, even telling associates that he believed “the gun grabbers have stepped into our trap.” Alan Go...
A prominent gun rights activist and board member of the American Conservative Union said this weekend he supports the Manchin-Toomey compromise, even telling associates that he believed “the gun grabbers have stepped into our trap.” Alan Gottlieb, the chairman of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms and a power player within the conservative ACU, emailed nearly four dozen gun activists | Read More »